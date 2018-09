“There will be no indigenous population, except seagulls.” Good overview of big case that starts in the Hague today before the ICJ on the US-UK conspiracy to ethnically cleanse the Chagos Islands to make way for US spy base.

Producer Andrew Tkach and correspondent Christian Amanpour report on the hushed up eviction of the indigenous people of Diego Garcia to make way for one of America’s most strategic air and navy bases. The full story aired on CBS News 60 Minutes.

